Germany supports IRU in digitizing customs procedures in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) supports the International Road Transport Union (IRU) in the introduction of information technologies in the field of international road transport in Turkmenistan, IRU’s Director of TIR and Transit Services Tatiana Rey-Bellet told Trend.

She noted that the organization continues to support the digitization of customs procedures in Turkmenistan, which will further facilitate trade while maintaining the transparency of operations.

"In general, over the past year, Turkmenistan and the IRU have implemented several projects to increase the transit and transport potential of the country, as well as to optimize cross-border procedures. The purpose of these projects is to improve Turkmenistan's connectivity with neighboring countries," the representative of the organization said.

Furthermore, she added that the Government of Turkmenistan invited IRU to moderate the plenary of the Ashgabat Forum in July 2022.

"IRU also attended and spoke at the conference of Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries in the Turkmen Avaza National Tourist Zone in August 2022, dedicated to facilitating recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through harmonized rules and procedures proposed by UN instruments such as TIR (global transit system) and CMR (consignment note)," the director of the organization's department said.

The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is a German development agency headquartered in Bonn and Eschborn (Germany), providing services in the field of international cooperation and international educational work.