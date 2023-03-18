Azerbaijan discloses data on volume of trade turnover with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through February 2023 increased 3.6 times compared to the same period last year ($29.1 million), to $105.1 million, Trend reports citing the statistics data of Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee.

Turkmen exports to Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to $89.5 million, which is 3.9 times higher than in the same period of 2022 ($22.6 million).

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani imports in the specified period amounted to 3.38 percent compared to 1.15 percent in the first two months of last year.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan increased imports from Azerbaijan 2.3 times from January through February 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 ($6.5 million) - up to $15.5 million.

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani exports during this period amounted to 0.34 percent compared to 0.11 percent in the first 2 months of last year.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $535.3 million in 2022.