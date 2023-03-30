CEC of Turkmenistan discloses results of parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. A meeting of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan was held on March 29 this year, at which the final results of the elections of deputies of the parliament, as well as members of the people's councils of regions, districts, cities and local self-government, were summed up, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, 91.12 percent of the country's citizens who have the right to vote took part in the voting, which took place at 2,602 polling stations in the territories of electoral districts of Turkmenistan and 42 polling stations in foreign countries.

At the CEC meeting, the lists of elected deputies of parliament, as well as members of people's councils of regions, districts, cities and local self-government were reviewed and approved.

In accordance with the approved lists, 65 candidates from the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, 18 candidates from the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, 24 candidates from the Agrarian Party, and 18 candidates from citizens' groups were elected to the new parliament consisting of 125 deputies.

Meanwhile, on March 26, elections of deputies of the parliament, as well as members of the people's councils of regions, districts, cities, and local self-government were held in Turkmenistan.