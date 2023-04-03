Turkmenistan rises significantly in Global Soft Power Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Turkmenistan has risen by 25 positions in the Global Soft Power Index 2023 in terms of influence, Trend reports with reference to the index.

According to the information, the country took 88th place out of 121, and among Asian states it is located on the 13th place.

The USA, UK and Germany took the first three places of the index, and among Asian countries Japan is recognized as the leader of the Global Soft Power Index (4th place in the overall rating).

The Global Soft Power Index includes a wide range of indicators that together provide a balanced and holistic assessment of the presence, reputation and influence of countries on the world stage.

The Global Soft Power Index, which is compiled by Brand Finance, a consulting company in the field of brand evaluation, is formed on the basis of a survey of at least 100,000 respondents from 121 countries.