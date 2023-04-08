Turkmenistan plans to improve legislation in economic sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the members of the parliament to improve the country's legislation in the field of economy, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the President gave this instruction during a speech on April 6 at the first session of the national parliament of the seventh convocation.

"Taking into account that the economy of Turkmenistan, in accordance with Article 134 of the Basic Law, is based on the principles of market relations, it is necessary to improve legislation in this area," Berdimuhamedov said.

He noted that, based on the goals arising from the fundamental principles of the Constitution of Turkmenistan and the programs and resolutions adopted by the Government, it is necessary to focus on the formation of favorable legislative prerequisites for the successful solution of tasks for the development of the national economy and improving the standard of living of the population.

The head of state added that laws in the field of economics should be developed on the basis of targeted, sectoral and regional programs, as well as economic and financial indicators.