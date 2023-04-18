EIA reveals forecast for oil production in Turkmenistan for 2023-2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Turkmenistan in 2023 will average 0.27 million barrels per day, Trend reports with reference to the forecast of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to the information, forecasts for oil production in the country remained unchanged compared to the previous report.

The annual 2024 oil and other liquid production in Turkmenistan is also forecast to be at 0.27 million barrels a day, the report said.

Furthermore, the EIA also noted that Turkmenistan’s oil extraction in 2022 amounted to 0.26 million barrels per day.

In general, according to the available data, Turkmenistan produced more than 8.9 million tons of oil in 2021, which is 7.3 percent less than in 2020 (9.6 million tons).

According to the international energy statistics, the oil reserves in Turkmenistan amount to 82 million tons. The country exports its oil mainly by sea to the ports of Baku (Azerbaijan), Neka (Iran) and Makhachkala (Russia). Railway oil supplies to Afghanistan are carried out in insignificant volumes.