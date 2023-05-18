Turkmenistan to increase imports of goods and services in 2024 - IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Turkmenistan's imports of goods and services in 2024 will amount to $9.9 billion, Trend reports with reference to IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook.

According to the information, these figures are 10 percent more than the projected volume of imports of goods and services by Turkmenistan in 2023.

Turkmenistan's imports of goods and services this year are projected to amount to $9 billion, the IMF adds.

Meanwhile, according to the IMF, Turkmenistan's imports of goods and services in 2022 amounted to $8.5 billion, in 2021 and 2022 - $7.5 billion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which is the largest financial institution in the world. This organization works to strengthen global monetary cooperation, ensure financial stability, promote international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, as well as reduce poverty worldwide.