Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Türkiye up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The trade turnover between Türkiye and Turkmenistan from January through March 2023 amounted to $541.05 million, Trend reports citing the Turkish Statistical Institute.

According to the information, these figures in the reporting period are 27.4 percent more than in the first three months of last year ($424.67 million).

Turkmen exports to Türkiye amounted to $306.06 million from January through March this year, which is 34.6 percent more than in the same period in 2022 ($227.4 million).

Turkmenistan in the first three months of this year increased imports from Türkiye by 19.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($197.27 million) - up to $234.99 million.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to $2.06 billion, which is 21.8 percent more than in 2021 ($1.69 billion).