Turkmenistan, UK discuss development of trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkmenistan and the UK discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

As the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported, these issues were discussed between Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the newly appointed British Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stephen Conlon on May 22, 2023.

During the meeting, the sides stated that bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom is developing based on the principles of respect, equality and mutual benefit.

In this context, the Turkmen diplomat stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to parliamentary diplomacy, and in this context, it is proposed to focus on the further development and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

Furthermore, the British diplomat presented copies of his credentials. In turn, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide assistance and support in diplomatic activities.

At the end of the meeting, the sides noted the similarity or proximity of the positions of the two countries on the most important issues of international and regional policy.