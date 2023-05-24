Turkmenistan, Slovenia discuss ways to enhance comprehensive cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Slovenia discussed a wide range of topical issues of comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Samuel Zbogar.

Noting the effective development of bilateral partnership, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further expansion of relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Taking into account the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, the parties discussed the possibility of organizing a number of events dedicated to this date in 2023.

Furthermore, the heads of delegations noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Slovenia on international platforms, primarily within the framework of the UN.

In order to expand bilateral economic cooperation, the parties noted the importance of the activities of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and also agreed to intensify business contacts, regularly participate in joint business forums, and exchange views on improving the bilateral legal framework.