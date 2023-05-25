OECD supports Turkmenistan in trade facilitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) supports Turkmenistan through Trade Facilitation indicators, Head of Central Asia unit in the Eurasia Division, OECD Directorate for Global Relations and Cooperation, Grégory Lecomte told Trend.

According to him, this work is carried out within the framework of the project to improve trade facilitation in Central Asia.

"The OECD will hold an online meeting of the working group with the Government of Turkmenistan in June this year to discuss the results and areas of possible reforms. At the same time, the OECD is also considering progress in implementation and new challenges in the legal environment for business in Turkmenistan as part of monitoring of the Improving the Legal Environment for Business in Central Asia project," Lecomte said.

He noted that at the moment, the OECD is actively cooperating with the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as with representatives of the private sector in the areas of private sector development, trade and transport connectivity.

"Turkmenistan’s engagement with the OECD has increased in recent years. In particular, the country participates in the Central Asia Initiative of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme (ECP), the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and the GREEN Action Task Force," Lecomte said.

In order to help governments optimize border procedures, reduce trade costs, increase trade flows and gain more benefits from international trade, the OECD has developed a number of Trade Facilitation indicators that allow to identify points of application of efforts and assess the possible consequences of trade facilitation reforms.