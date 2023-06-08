Turkmenistan approves trade and economic agreement with Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved a law on the adoption of an agreement with Azerbaijan and Türkiye on trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to official data, in December last year, at the trilateral summit of the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Türkiye, held in the Turkmen city of Turkmenbashi, a document aimed at activating the economic partnership between the three countries was presented.

Furthermore, the Parliament of Turkmenistan earlier unanimously voted for the adoption of this bill.

Meanwhile, the trilateral agreement plays an important role in strengthening regional cooperation in various fields and reflects the mutual interest of the countries in expanding cooperation.