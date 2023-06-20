French companies contribute to dev't of number of sectors of Turkmenistan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. French companies have been making a special contribution to the development of a number of sectors of Turkmenistan's economy for many years, Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Turkmenistan Philippe Merlin.

Among the promising areas of cooperation, the parties named the sphere of information technology, oil and gas, chemical, food industry, etc. In this regard, they noted the important role of the intergovernmental Turkmen-French commission for economic cooperation.

In turn, the French Ambassador assured that, for his part, he would contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations and continue the course of expanding constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation that meets the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Philippe Merlin recently held a meeting during which they discussed the agenda of bilateral relations covering various spheres of interstate cooperation.