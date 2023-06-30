Turkmenistan’s Arkadag city hosts grand concert dedicated to opening of country's first "smart" city (PHOTO)

ARKADAG, Turkmenistan, June 30. A grand concert was held in the Central Park of the Arkadag city in Turkmenistan, dedicated to the official opening of the country's first 'smart' city, Trend reports.

The festive evening was attended by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, numerous foreign guests, representatives of the country's public.

The concert program featured bright compositions and dances, vocal and choreographic programs performed by artists and creative teams that demonstrated a variety of genres and styles of national art, as well as a laser and light show.

Guests were treated to a variety of dishes of national cuisine. The evening ended with a drone show and a stunning and colorful fireworks display.

The opening of the city of Arkadag in honor of national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and on his birthday was organized at the highest level.

It is significant that the historical event and the national holiday fell on Eid al-Adha.

For more information about the grand opening see here.