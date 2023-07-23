Turkmenistan increases volume of capital investments to develop national economy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 23. The volume of capital investments in Turkmenistan aimed at developing the national economy at the expense of all sources of financing increased by 24.6 percent from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year, which is 16 percent in relation to GDP, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Jorayev at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on July 14, 2023.

According to him, out of the total volume of capital investments, 49.4 percent is directed to the construction of industrial complexes, and 50.6 percent is directed to the construction of social facilities.

Furthermore, Jorayev noted that as of July 1, 2023, the construction of 82,300 engineering networks and facilities, 244,400 square meters of housing, 360.3 kilometers of communication systems was completed as part of the implementation of the National Rural Program, and also added that work is currently continuing on various social, industrial and infrastructure facilities.

Considerable funds are being allocated towards the establishment of advanced industrial infrastructure in Turkmenistan. These investments play a pivotal role in fostering comprehensive regional development and driving economic prosperity throughout the entire nation.