Turkmenistan and Germany review economic cooperation prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. Turkmenistan and Germany discussed the current agenda of economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Director General of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Michael Harms, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a visit.

During the meeting, Rashid Meredov and Michael Harms noted the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan outlined the priorities for the further development of bilateral relations, noting the importance of cooperation in the fields of "green" technologies, the manufacturing sector, energy, agriculture, and water management, as well as education.

Economic cooperation between Germany and Turkmenistan is an important aspect of their relationship. Both countries are actively working on the development of trade and investment ties, which contribute to the strengthening of economic ties and mutual benefit.