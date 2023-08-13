ADB discloses aggregate data on financing for Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 13. Asian Development Bank's (ADB) commitments in Turkmenistan in 2022 amounted to $1.19 million, Trend reports.

According to the latest country fact sheet published by the bank, of this amount, some $0.04 million accounted for non-sovereign, while $1.15 for sovereign commitments.

Up to date, ADB has committed 13 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance to Turkmenistan in the amount of $632.6 million. At the same time, cumulative loan disbursements to Turkmenistan total $484.71 million. These were financed by regular ordinary capital resources. ADB’s current sovereign portfolio in Turkmenistan includes 1 loan worth $500 million.

As evident from the document, ADB's cumulative commitments to Turkmenistan currently total $636.25 million. Of this sum, the largest volume ($502.3 million) was disbursed on energy sector. The country's transport sector ranks second in terms of ADB's cumulative commitments ($126.88 million).

"ADB has been a long-standing partner of the Government of Turkmenistan, providing assistance crucial to the country’s development needs. ADB helps the government improve transport infrastructure connectivity, diversify the economy, develop human capital and the private sector, and strengthen policy making capacity. Currently, the bank is preparing projects in the health, finance, transport, and energy sectors," the bank added.