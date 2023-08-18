Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 18 August 2023 15:33 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan Airlines' general agent in Russia announces additional seats for September

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 18. The representative of the general agent of Turkmenistan Airlines in Russia announced additional seats on Ashgabat-Kazan flights for September on the official website of the representative office of Turkmenistan Airlines in Russia, Trend reports.

Passengers have the opportunity to purchase tickets for all airline flights through the official website of Turkmenistan Airlines' general agent in Russia, as well as in agent sales offices located in Moscow, Kazan, and St. Petersburg.

