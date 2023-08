ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his visit to Budapest, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of the Turkmen-Hungarian partnership in a number of topical areas.

Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in political and diplomatic, energy, industrial, transportation and communication sectors, as well as in the field of sports.