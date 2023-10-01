Turkmenistan voices out its firm commitment to Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 1. Turkmenistan remains firm about the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to Berdimuhamedov, an important area of cooperation for Turkmenistan is the energy sector, in which the gas and electric power industries are prioritized.

"I want to confirm the firm position of Turkmenistan on gas supplies to Europe through the construction of this pipeline. We are ready to resume our active contacts with the relevant structures of the European Commission, individual European states and companies in the context of the implementation of major international energy projects," he said.

Meanwhile, in order to launch the supply d Turkmen to Europe, a pipeline of 300-kilometers length with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year needs to be constructed, and the capacity of pipelines in Southeastern Europe needs to be expanded.

In August 2023, Hungary and Turkmenistan have reached an agreement on the gas supply.

Turkmenistan is convinced that there are no political, economic, or financial factors preventing the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline. On the contrary, the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline is an absolutely realistic project, justified from an economic point of view, capable of making a tangible contribution to ensuring energy security in Eurasia and ensuring long-term and uninterrupted access to raw materials for European consumers.