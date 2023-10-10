Turkmenistan, Russia discuss co-working on trade and economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 10. Turkmenistan and Russia are engaged in a dialogue on the further development of trade and economic cooperation, which is a priority, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation from the Russian side Alexei Overchuk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed priority issues of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of in-depth strategic partnership and progressively developing across its entire spectrum.

They noted that the interstate political dialogue is being consistently strengthened and also added that the active nature is inherent in the interaction between parliaments and fruitful ties have been established between Turkmenistan and the regions and subjects of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the parties stressed that for many years Russia has been one of the leading trade partners of our country, while noting the positive dynamics of bilateral trade as well as the successful development of cooperation in various areas, including oil and gas, industrial sectors, and other industries.

Meanwhile, the development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan is of strategic importance for both countries. Both countries are focusing on expanding economic ties, in particular in the fields of energy, transport, and agriculture.