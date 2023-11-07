Daewoo Engineering & Construction opens its branch in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 7. South Korean Daewoo Engineering & Construction has opened a branch of its company in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, Trend reports.

At the site of the opening of the Ashgabat branch of the company, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Park Jin met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan for construction, industry, and electric power, Baymyrat Annamammedov.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated the contribution of Korean companies to the development of the Turkmen economy and also highlighted Korea's participation in such major projects as the construction of a sulfur purification complex at the Galkynysh field and the Kiyanly gas chemical plant.

Furthermore, he also expressed hope for further deepening cooperation between Korea and Turkmenistan in the fields of energy and infrastructure.

In turn, Park Jin called on the Turkmen side to intensify cooperation and stressed the interest of Korean companies in participating in projects such as the construction of fertilizer plants, the creation of natural gas liquefaction facilities, and the construction of desulfurization plants.

He also announced his intention to support the Korean business community in its quest to enter the Turkmen market and expand cooperation in the fields of energy and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on November 1 of this year, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received South Korean Minister Park Jin, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the 16th 'Central Asia-South Korea' Cooperation Forum. As part of his official visit to Ashgabat, the Korean Foreign Minister also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.