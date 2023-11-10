Turkmenistan and Iran customs services explore enhanced cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Representatives of the state customs services of Turkmenistan and Iran discussed issues of strengthening cooperation within the framework of meetings held on November 6 at the Sarakhs-Sarakhs checkpoints on the border of the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the official information of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, the parties discussed issues of customs clearance of goods around the clock at this border checkpoint, as well as the exchange of preliminary information.

The first part of the meeting took place on the territory of Iran, and then in the afternoon, the delegations moved to Turkmenistan's side to continue negotiations.

During the visit, the Iranian side got acquainted with the work and infrastructure of the customs post of Turkmenistan, inspected the halls of entry and exit, and also got acquainted with the functioning of the installed X-ray equipment.

In addition, a separate meeting of the joint working group of Turkmen and Iranian customs departments was conducted to implement the Joint Action Plan for 2023-2024, which was signed by the parties in May of this year.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively growing its customs industry in recent years, with an emphasis on modernizing infrastructure, customs procedures, and streamlining the border for international trade. This commitment to current standards and efficiency in customs activities adds to the region's trade and economic progress by strengthening cooperation with foreign partners, particularly Iran.