Turkmenistan plans to switch to 5G in future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Turkmenistan plans to switch to 5G in the future, Head of the Strategic and Sustainable Development Department of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Atajan Atayev said at the second Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

"Given the expanding population demand, telecom operators should be able to provide the entire country with mobile connectivity, including 4G, and in the future, 5G. The launch of our first satellite also provided a significant boost to the development of communications technology, and it is planned to launch a second communication satellite in the future," Atayev said.

The second Baku Forum on Sustainable Finance and Investments, organized by the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy and the UN Development Program office in Azerbaijan, started on November 15.

The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of the region and international organizations in the direction of the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.

Senior officials of Europe and CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial and regional organizations, state institutions, civil society, the private sector, and experts are participating in the event.

