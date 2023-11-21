Turkmenistan to weigh joining Climate Change Conference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 21. Turkmenistan will study the possibility of joining the international documents that are planned to be signed following the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Trend reports.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, preparations are currently underway for the participation of the Turkmen delegation in the COP-28 (Climate Change Conference), which will be held from November 30 through December 12 in Dubai, UAE.

Meredov noted that the forum will bring together numerous representative delegations of reputable international organizations and countries around the world, and plenary sessions of the COP-28 Conference with the participation of heads of state and government are scheduled from December 1 through December 2.

Furthermore, he added that the conference will discuss topics such as strengthening the international financial base for combating climate change and encouraging the private sector to participate in solving relevant tasks.

Meanwhile, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan noted the constructive nature of the country's interaction with the participants of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and stressed the need to carefully prepare for the participation of Turkmenistan's delegation in COP-28.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel