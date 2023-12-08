Turkmenistan, UNDP to discuss deepening strategic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 8. Turkmenistan and UN Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss opportunities to deepen long-standing strategic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the UNDP, these issues will be discussed at the 'Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace' International Forum, which will be held on December 11 in Ashgabat, where Ivana Živković, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS, UNDP, invited by the Government of Turkmenistan.

Živković will meet with senior Government officials to discuss the country's development prospects and opportunities to deepen long-standing strategic cooperation aimed at addressing national development priorities such as improving public health, digital transformation and social protection.

She will also visit national medical institutions supported by UNDP and hand over an advanced mobile PCR laboratory to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The UNDP representative will visit the cardboard and printing workshop of the Society of the Blind and Deaf of Turkmenistan, renovated and renovated as a result of a joint initiative to empower people with disabilities through vocational training and job opportunities.

Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between UNDP and Turkmenistan has continued to develop actively, covering a wide range of areas of joint activity.

Both sides pay special attention to strengthening sustainable economic development, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel