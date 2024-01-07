Turkmenistan embarks on modernization drive in textile industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 7. Turkmenistan is currently implementing a comprehensive initiative to modernize its textile industry, aimed at improving efficiency, introducing advanced technologies and stimulating innovation in production processes, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, in order to effectively address these issues, appropriate measures are being taken to ensure organizational and legal regulation in this area.

Furthermore, he noted that at the same time, measures are being taken to modernize textile enterprises that produce a wide range of environmentally friendly products and increase the production potential of the industry.

He added that most of the finished products of the country's enterprises are exported to foreign markets.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's textile sector is undergoing a notable phase of advancement, evident in the upswing of textile production.

Enhanced government backing and strategic investments in this sector not only boost production volumes but also enhance the quality of the products.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel