Turkmenistan and Georgia weigh expanding multi-faceted partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and Georgia have outlined plans to expand their partnership across various sectors, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these plans were outlined during a meeting in Ashgabat between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammedurdiyev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including the current state and prospects of political and diplomatic cooperation, trade and economic partnership, and cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.

The high efficiency and importance of constant contacts at various levels were highlighted, where meetings at the level of heads of state and government are a key factor in deepening relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Furthermore, the spheres of transport, energy, trade, agriculture, and tourism, as well as scientific and cultural exchanges, have been identified as promising areas of bilateral partnership.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue to maintain diplomatic contacts in accordance with previously outlined plans.

Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Georgia has been actively developing in various fields, including trade, energy, transport links, and cultural exchanges.

Both countries show interest in deepening economic relations, which is reflected in regular meetings of high-ranking officials and the