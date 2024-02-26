Turkmenistan marks tripled GDP growth milestone

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Turkmenistan has maintained a steady GDP growth rate, which from 2009 through 2023 is provided at an average level of over 6 percent, and its volume has increased 3.7 times over this period, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said this during a meeting of the Presidium of the People's Council, stating that Turkmenistan is broadening its range of products, ensuring that their quality meets international standards.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov added that the volume of manufactured industrial products increased more than 3 times last year compared to previous years, despite the fact that the commodity supply fully meets the needs of the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has exhibited consistent expansion in its economy through varied initiatives in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure domains.

The nation is actively executing plans to allure foreign investments, emphasizing economic diversification and enhancing the entrepreneurial environment.