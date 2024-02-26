Turkmenistan outlines ambitious development program for 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Turkmenistan is implementing ambitious plans according to the country's socio-economic development and investment program in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the program is designed to ensure sustainable economic growth of the country, the development of key sectors of the economy and regions.

Among the priorities are achieving full utilization of production capacities, increasing export potential, developing import substitution, and reforming the agro–industrial complex.

The program also contains measures to expand trade and services, create new jobs, improve social infrastructure, and special attention will be paid to the introduction of innovative technologies and digitalization of the economy.

Furthermore, the "Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments for 2024" is based on the achievements of previous years and currently successfully implemented long-term development programs.

During its preparation, a detailed analysis of the indicators of all sectors of the economy and regions of the country was carried out in order to plan further progress as accurately as possible.

This approach made it possible to form a balanced and well-founded program of specific measures to achieve sustainable growth in the well-being of the population of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, striving for the development and prosperity of its people, focuses on a wide range of efforts aimed at various aspects of the country's social, economic and cultural development.

One of the key areas is infrastructure development, including the construction and modernization of transport networks, energy systems, housing and communications.

