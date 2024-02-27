OSCE and Central Asian nations to discuss climate agenda in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Central Asian countries will discuss issues related to the climate agenda in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and the Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, John MacGregor.

During the talks, the parties discussed issues related to the organization of the visit of OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmidt to Turkmenistan in March this year, as well as the holding of a high-level meeting of ministers of environmental protection of Central Asian countries in Ashgabat within the framework of this visit.

They noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the OSCE are fruitful, adding that consistent work is underway based on joint cooperation programs developed annually by the government of the country and the organization.

In this regard, the parties discussed in detail the plan of projects planned to be implemented by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat in 2024.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Center has been working in Ashgabat since 1999, and within the framework of joint plans with Turkmenistan, over the past 25 years, it has implemented more than 500 projects in various fields with the country.

