Afghanistan requests Turkmenistan for additional power supplies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. The Afghan authorities have asked Turkmenistan to increase the supply of electricity to its province of Herat, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this proposal was announced by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, during a meeting in Ashgabat with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The Afghan side asked for an increase in the supply of electricity from Turkmenistan to the Afghan province of Herat through the Noorul Jihad electric substation previously modernized by the Turkmen side.

Furthermore, the Afghan authorities also asked to simplify the issuance of visas to Afghan entrepreneurs and transport personnel, invest in the continuation of the construction of the Turghandi - Herat and Andakhoi - Shabarghan railway lines to Mazar-e-Sharif, and increase scholarships for Afghan students studying in Turkmenistan.

In turn, the Turkmen side called the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India (TAPI) gas pipeline project an ambitious project of strategic importance for the country and also noted that the country has done enough work to launch this project, and soon the joint teams of Aganistan and Turkmenistan will begin practical work.

Calling the railway line to Afghanistan strategically important, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said that the plan to increase the capacity of the railway station in Turghandi has been completed, and technical groups will continue work in the near future.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of this year, Turkmenistan and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Energy Company signed an agreement for the supply of 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024.

The contract was signed during the visit of DABS CEO Muhammad Hanif Hamza to Turkmenistan, who met with the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov and the management of Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation.

