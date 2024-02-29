Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 29 February 2024 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan fuels economic ties with Tajikistan via Trading House kickoff

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 29. Turkmenistan discussed with Tajikistan the opening of its Trading House in Dushanbe city for enhanced economic ties, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this issue was discussed during a working visit to Dushanbe by the Turkmen delegation, where she met with the Head of the International Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Dilshod Sharifi.

In particular, the Turkmen delegation consisted of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

During the constructive conversation, the parties discussed many issues related to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade spheres.

Meanwhile, at the end of last year, the Turkmen delegation also visited the city of Dushanbe to participate in the 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

