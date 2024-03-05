Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 5. The Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum and an exhibition of products from Afghan manufacturers are being held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ashgabat city, the capital of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of Turkmenistan's government, heads of various ministries and departments, Turkmen businessmen, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, public organizations, and the media.

Furthermore, the companies of Afghanistan participating in the exhibition especially demonstrate their industrial and export potential.

At the same time, at the Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum, held within the framework of the exhibition, businessmen from the two countries are holding talks that promote mutual economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, according to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, this exhibition will be of great importance in expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, increasing trade turnover, and developing business cooperation with Afghan companies.

