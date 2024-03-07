Turkmenistan Airlines launches direct flights to Italy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. Turkmenistan Airlines has made the first direct passenger flight from Ashgabat city to Malpensa International Airport in Milan city, opening a route to Italy, Trend reports.

According to an official source, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Turkmenistan Airlines landed at Malpensa Airport on March 6, opening the only direct connection between Turkmenistan and Italy, which followed a few months later the activation of a cargo flight operated by an A330 cargo plane.

Thus, Turkmenistan Airlines plans to operate two weekly flights to Milan city, with a possible increase in flight frequency.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

At the same time, this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will operate flights to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.

