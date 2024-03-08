Turkmenistan's Food Industry Association to assume control of some joint-stock companies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. A number of joint-stock companies in Turkmenistan will be transferred to the jurisdiction of the State Food Industry Association established in February this year, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov announced at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held the previous day, Trend reports.

According to him, the transfer of companies to the management of the association was done to improve the supply of high-quality food products to the population.

Furthermore, Geldimyradov noted that it is planned to create factories for the production of dairy products and butter on the basis of the designated joint-stock companies.

In turn, at the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlined the need to improve the activities of joint-stock companies to promote the growth of production of high-quality foodstuffs and addressed a number of specific instructions to the Deputy Chairman.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively focusing on the development of the economy and production, implementing large-scale reforms and investing in key sectors such as energy, oil and gas industry and textile production.

The country is striving to diversify its economic portfolio by attracting foreign investment, expanding trade ties and modernizing infrastructure, which contributes to sustainable growth and increased competitiveness on the world stage.