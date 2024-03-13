Turkmenistan, Spain significantly increase trade turnover

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. The bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Spain surpassed 59.13 million euros for the whole of 2023, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

The statistics show an increase of 5.6 times compared to the turnover recorded for the corresponding period of 2022, which amounted to 10.46 million euros.

The value of Turkmenistan's exports to Spain last year amounted to almost 52.97 million euros, which indicates a significant 8.2 fold increase compared to the corresponding period of 2022, during which it reached 6.39 million euros.

At the same time, Turkmenistan saw a 51.4 percent increase in imports from Spain over the same period in 2022, amounting to 6.15 million euros compared to 4.06 million euros.

Furthermore, the volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Spain from 2018 through 2022 amounted to more than 77.2 million euros.

Meanwhile, last year the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries amounted to 1.87 billion euros, which is 87 percent more than in 2022, when it amounted to 1 billion euros.