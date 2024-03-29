Turkmenistan and Iran discuss dev't of multifaceted partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 29. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the development prospects of a multifaceted partnership, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov and a delegation led by Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was in Ashgabat on a working visit.



During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide variety of issues concerning bilateral cooperation and its future development in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields. Within this perspective, the parties emphasized the importance of high-level meetings in building bilateral friendly relations.

Furthermore, the ministers emphasized the importance of the activities of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation, and also put on the agenda issues of developing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, building up transport and transit potential.

The diplomats paid attention to the upcoming joint events and meetings scheduled for this year, especially the participation of the Iranian side in large-scale international events in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan is a strategically important process based on mutual interests in trade, transport, energy and cultural exchange.

Both countries are actively developing economic and political relations, supporting the construction of transportation corridors and energy projects such as gas and oil pipelines, which strengthens their interaction and ensures regional stability, opening up new opportunities for future cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel