Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore accelerating TAPI and TAP projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 18. Turkmenistan and Pakistan have explored the possibility of accelerating the implementation of TAPI and TAP projects, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the issue was discussed during a meeting between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to Ashgabat Ahsan Wagan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the possibilities of increasing the pace of construction of the transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, as well as laying power transmission lines and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

In this regard, Berdimuhamedov noted that the implementation of these large-scale projects will give a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the region.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of long-term productive cooperation in various sectors of the economy, primarily in the fuel and energy sector, transport and communications.

Special emphasis was placed on trade and economic ties with great prospects, taking into account the increased mutual interest and complementarity of the national economies of the two countries, which have impressive potential.

It is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India with Pakistan.

The TAP project is a large-scale infrastructural and economic initiative aimed at establishing links between the participating countries of the project in order to ensure energy and communication integration, as well as stimulate economic growth and development in the region.

