Turkmenistan eyes collaboration with Japan's Kawasaki to expand Markarbamid plant capacity

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan considers it advisable to establish cooperation with the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. company to bring the Markarbamid plant located in the Mary region of the country to its designed capacity, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Based on the instructions given by the head of state regarding the establishment of direct contacts with foreign manufacturing companies, it is considered advisable to establish cooperation with the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. company in order to bring the plant to its designed capacity," he said.

Annamamedov noted that in order to increase the production capacity of the Markarbamid plant, the necessary work is being carried out to establish a regular supply of the required raw materials and chemicals, spare parts and equipment, as well as maintenance and repair in accordance with the stipulated standards.

After hearing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov supported the proposal to establish direct relations with the Japanese company in order to ensure the smooth operation of the Markarbamid plant of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern and regular supplies of raw materials and chemicals used in production according to technological standards, instructing the Deputy Chairman to take appropriate measures.

Meanwhile, at the end of September last year, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with the senior adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. company, Tatsuya Watanabe.

Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan is ready to consider proposals for the implementation of new projects in the field of chemical and oil and gas industry development, in particular, to increase the production of phosphorus, ammonia, carbamide, and gasoline from natural gas.

