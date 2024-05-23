Turkmenistan, Portugal strengthen partnership within international organizations framework

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Portugal strengthen their partnership within the framework of international organizations, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, this was noted at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and Special Representative of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry Pedro Motinho de Almeida.

During the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan and Portugal actively cooperate within the framework of various international organizations, primarily the UN, demonstrating their commitment to the principles of multilateralism.

In the mutual opinion of the parties, such a partnership reflects a common approach to solving global problems through multilateral mechanisms, emphasizing the importance of consolidating efforts and collective responsibility in the international arena.

Furthermore, taking into account the existing potential, they also noted the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation and expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Meanwhile, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Portugal and Turkmenistan have been actively developing cooperation in various fields.

One of the key areas is energy, where Turkmenistan, which has significant reserves of natural gas, is of interest to Portugal and other European countries seeking to diversify their energy sources. In addition, the countries also actively cooperate in the cultural and educational spheres, which contributes to strengthening bilateral relations and creating the basis for further partnership.