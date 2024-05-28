Turkmenistan, Japan to sign bilateral agreements on multifaceted cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and Japan plan to sign a number of bilateral documents covering various areas of cooperation, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that the documents are planned to be signed within the framework of the meeting of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida within the framework of the upcoming 'Central Asia+Japan' Summit in Astana.

Furthermore, touching upon the topic of cooperation with Malaysia, which is among the significant partners of Turkmenistan, the head of the Foreign Ministry announced a number of proposals aimed at strengthening interstate relations.

To note, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited Japan in late January 2024.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings in the government, parliament, relevant ministries and departments, as well as with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies, where they discussed further prospects for the development of cooperation.