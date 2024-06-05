Turkmenistan's Ashgabat hosts international conference on energy issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 5. The international scientific conference “Energy prospects, new technologies, and environmental aspects of hydrocarbon field development" TESC 2024, dedicated to current issues in the energy industry, has started in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by more than 250 delegates from 31 countries, including representatives of leading international energy companies and organizations.

The conference is aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the field of energy.

The conference will last until June 6. Over the course of two days, participants will discuss key issues related to the energy industry, including sustainable development of the energy sector, and will consider new technologies in this area.

Moreover, at the conference, participants will discuss innovative approaches to hydrocarbon production, methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and initiatives to promote green energy and create conditions for its development. Particular attention will be paid to the transition to renewable energy sources and the integration of Turkmenistan's energy into world markets.