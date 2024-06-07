Turkmenistan, Japan look into next meeting's organizational concerns for joint committee

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 7. Organizational issues of the upcoming 15th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees for economic cooperation were discussed, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed during a videoconference meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation Rashid Meredov and Chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development of bilateral relations, where they noted the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan, in particular, in the trade and economic sphere, in connection with which it was stated that an important mechanism for this interaction is the active work of the existing committees on economic cooperation.

They reviewed the possibilities of implementing new projects in the oil and gas, chemical, and agricultural sectors, as well as the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Furthermore, as part of the negotiations between them, attention was focused on the further development of cooperation in the fields of energy, the gas chemical industry, issues of carbon neutrality, and reducing methane emissions.

The interlocutors discussed the state of preparation for the upcoming 'Central Asia + Japan' Summit, planned in Astana city in August of the coming year.

To note, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited Japan in late January 2024.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings in the government, parliament, relevant ministries and departments, as well as with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies, where they discussed further prospects for the development of cooperation.