Uzbekistan to expand co-op with UNESCO

16 June 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov made an official visit to France to hold meetings with an aim to strengthen cooperation with UNESCO, Uzbek media outlets reported.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation held talks with the Director of the World Heritage Center Mechtild Rössler and the Director of the Consultation and Monitoring Directorate of ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) Regina Durigello, discussing topical issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and UNESCO.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for implementation of joint projects, including the development of the UNESCO Country Program in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation also held negotiations with the ambassadors of Indonesia, Tanzania and Tunisia in France.

On June 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan adopted the resolution "On protection of the territories of the Republic of Uzbekistan included in the UNESCO World Heritage List". The document approved a road map to improve the protection of the territories included in the list and implement the recommendations of the World Heritage Committee under UNESCO.

The participants were also informed about the activities of the UNESCO-Uzbekistan working group to develop proposals for improving the protection of the territories of Uzbekistan included in the World Heritage List.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan, Slovenia mull prospects of trade, economic co-op
Economy news 15:00
Uzbekistan eyes to receive new Airbus planes this year
Economy news 13:18
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 11:20
Uzbekistan becomes world's fourth largest cherry exporter
Economy news 15 June 14:08
Russia delivers nuclear fuel to Uzbekistan
Economy news 15 June 11:55
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 June 10:59
Number of Turkish citizens visiting Uzbekistan for business purposes increases
Economy news 15 June 10:45
SCO University of tourism to be opened in Uzbekistan
Tourism 14 June 17:29
Uzbek-S.Korean firm to buy ultrasonic transformers via tender
Tenders 14 June 16:23
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 June 16:02
Uzbek bank to become principal member of MasterCard International
Economy news 14 June 14:24
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 14 June 14:18
Uzbekistan to introduce consumer basket, subsistence minimum
Economy news 14 June 12:56
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for supply of photo traps
Tenders 14 June 10:47
S&P confirms ratings of private Uzbek bank
Economy news 14 June 10:06
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 22:16
Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict: envoy (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 21:54
Azerbaijan's ministries of communications and taxes sign protocols of agreement (PHOTO)
ICT 13 June 20:43