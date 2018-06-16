Uzbekistan to expand co-op with UNESCO

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov made an official visit to France to hold meetings with an aim to strengthen cooperation with UNESCO, Uzbek media outlets reported.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation held talks with the Director of the World Heritage Center Mechtild Rössler and the Director of the Consultation and Monitoring Directorate of ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) Regina Durigello, discussing topical issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and UNESCO.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for implementation of joint projects, including the development of the UNESCO Country Program in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation also held negotiations with the ambassadors of Indonesia, Tanzania and Tunisia in France.

On June 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan adopted the resolution "On protection of the territories of the Republic of Uzbekistan included in the UNESCO World Heritage List". The document approved a road map to improve the protection of the territories included in the list and implement the recommendations of the World Heritage Committee under UNESCO.

The participants were also informed about the activities of the UNESCO-Uzbekistan working group to develop proposals for improving the protection of the territories of Uzbekistan included in the World Heritage List.

