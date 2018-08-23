Uzbek president to visit Turkmenistan to discuss Aral's problems

23 August 2018 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkmenistan on August 24, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

Mirziyoyev will visit Turkmenistan at the invitation of his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and take part in the meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) Council of the Founder States.

Cooperation of the Central Asian countries to improve the ecological state of the Aral Sea in the context of global climate change have been included to the agenda of the summit, which will be held in Turkmenbashi.

It is expected that, following the meeting, the Joint Communique of the Council of Heads of State will be adopted.

