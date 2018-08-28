Uzbekneftegaz hands over its assets to private ownership at public auction

28 August 2018 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 27 August 21:06
Uzbekistan establishes production of mobile gas filling stations
Uzbekistan 27 August 16:23
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 25 August 11:54
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 25 August 10:35
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 24 August 16:47
Azerbaijan’s bank increases assets
Economy news 24 August 12:40
Latest
Turkey reveals number of ships arriving in country's ports in July 2018
Economy news 12:02
Uzbekistan, Ukraine exchange permits for cargo transportation by road
Uzbekistan 12:02
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to expand functionality of mobile app for drivers (Exclusive)
ICT 12:01
Deepening of relations between Azerbaijan,Germany especially important for Europe
Politics 11:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 28
Business 11:51
French environment minister quits, citing lack of policy progress
Europe 11:51
Tender: Government Trading Corporation of Iran to buy raw sugar
Tenders 11:39
Iran's president answers before parliament, calls for unity to battle problems
Economy news 11:32
Turkish Armed Forces to continue fighting terrorism – defense minister
Turkey 11:29