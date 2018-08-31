WB to support development of horticulture in Uzbekistan

31 August 2018 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The World Bank presented a horticulture development project in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek media outlets reported Aug. 31.

Reportedly, the international financial organization intends to develop farms and agribusiness in all regions of the country. This will create thousands of new jobs.

The project costs $500 million. It was approved in January 2018.

Specialists will focus on the purchase of seeds and seedlings, water-saving technologies, including drip irrigation, construction of storage facilities and greenhouses, purchase of equipment for processing fruits and vegetables. Assistance will be rendered to research institutes.

