Uzbekistan eyes to increase efficient use of production areas

Uzbekistan is taking additional measures to increase efficiency of using production areas, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The new order will be introduced from September 15, as unused state property facilities will be transferred to private companies, including for rent. Taxes for not using such lands will increase by five times in six months and ten times in a year.

“The measures being taken to assist business entities in the successful implementation of their investment projects and increase the responsibility of owners for the rational and targeted use of their idle production areas have actually shown their effectiveness,” the message said.

In the near future, interdepartmental commissions on the effective use of unused land will be established in Tashkent and Karakalpakstan.

