Uzbekistan, Russia discuss co-op in production of medicine

The head of the Agency for Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdullayev held a meeting with Russian pharmaceutical manufacturers in Moscow, UzDaily reported.

Representatives of Sotex, Nanolek, Valenta Farm, Dalhimfarm and others took part in this meeting.

During the meeting, Russian companies received information about the pharmaceutical industry in Uzbekistan and preferences that are provided to local producers.

Aziz Abdullayev noted that Uzbekistan has set a goal to reduce the share of imports and localize production of pharmaceutical products.

According to him, at the moment active interest in the development of pharmaceutical production in Uzbekistan is shown by Chinese, Indian and Korean companies.

